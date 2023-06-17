May 31, 1949—June 10, 2023

BARABOO—Craig L. Sauey, age 74, of Baraboo, WI, passed away at his home from complications relating to ALS on Saturday June 10, 2023. Craig passed on surrounded by his loving family and faithful dog Gypsy.

Craig was born May 31, 1949 to the late WR and Floy (Anderson) Sauey in Ladysmith, WI.

Craig graduated in 1967 from Baraboo High School in Baraboo, WI and furthered his education at Valparaiso University and finishing his education at UW-Platteville.

Craig graduated in 1971 with high honors receiving his BA in Industrial Technology. After graduation Craig went to work at Seats, Inc. in Reedsburg WI and served as President and CEO. Craig continued working in the family business moving to Flambeau Corporation in Baraboo WI. Craig served as President/CEO and was on the Board of Directors until his retirement.

In 2000 Craig decided that he wanted to go back to school and chose Madison Area Technical College, two year Veterinarian Technician Program. Craig graduated third in his class in 2003 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. Craig enjoyed receiving his Vet Tech degree more than anything. Of the 23 graduating classmates Craig was the oldest person in his class. Several of the classmates were 4.0 students and he “kept the pace” as he always said.

Craig is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Zumkehr) Sauey; sons: Brett Sauey, Chad and wife Taryn (Friedl) Sauey; grandchildre: Taylor Freedlund, Logan Sauey and significant-other Mariana Lara, Hudson Sauey, Nolen Sauey; great-grandchildren: Crimsyn Mitteldstadt, Jeremiah Craig, David Sauey; and his brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Craig will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water Street, Baraboo, WI from 4:30-8:00 pm. The family will be greeting at 4:30 p.m. with a Memories of Craig program at 5:15 p.m. with dinner immediately following.

Craig conquered many mountains doing what he loved best. Hunting elk, moose, caribou, white stag, tahr, white tail deer and even a black bear which of course had a great story as to why he “had to shoot it”. But the mountain of ALS was not one to be conquered. He fought this disease with courage, understanding and determination until he couldn’t fight anymore.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Craig’s name to the ALS Association, St. Jude’s or a charity of your choice. Among his last words Craig said “I want to help people”.