Crahen, Robert L.

WAUNAKEE - Robert L. Crahen, 87, of Waunakee, Wis. passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born in North Freedom, Wis. he was the son of Louis and Viola (Dunse) Crahen. Upon graduating from Wonewoc High School he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and after his discharge he spent his career working for the state of Wisconsin at the Mendota Mental Health Institute where he met his future wife, Jeannine. Bob went to work for Central Wisconsin Center when it opened in 1959. While working at CWC, Bob supervised the Foster Grandparent Program which brought him a great deal of joy.

Upon his retirement in 1992, Bob and Jeannine were able to travel and they enjoyed many memorable vacations together, including cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers at an occasional bowl game. Bob was a longtime resident of Waunakee, a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and was active in the American Legion as well as numerous volunteer activities including serving Meals on Wheels, driving for the RSVP program, and serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. John’s Catholic Church Parish Council. In 2003 he was recognized by the Village of Waunakee as Volunteer of the Year.