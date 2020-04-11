Crahen, Robert L.

WAUNAKEE - Robert L. Crahen, 87, of Waunakee, Wis. passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born in North Freedom, Wis. he was the son of Louis and Viola (Dunse) Crahen. Upon graduating from Wonewoc High School he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and after his discharge he spent his career working for the state of Wisconsin at the Mendota Mental Health Institute where he met his future wife, Jeannine. Bob went to work for Central Wisconsin Center when it opened in 1959. While working at CWC, Bob supervised the Foster Grandparent Program which brought him a great deal of joy.
Upon his retirement in 1992, Bob and Jeannine were able to travel and they enjoyed many memorable vacations together, including cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers at an occasional bowl game. Bob was a longtime resident of Waunakee, a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and was active in the American Legion as well as numerous volunteer activities including serving Meals on Wheels, driving for the RSVP program, and serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. John’s Catholic Church Parish Council. In 2003 he was recognized by the Village of Waunakee as Volunteer of the Year.
One of Bob’s favorite pastimes was escorting casino trips through the Waunakee Senior Center as well as spending many afternoons playing cards with his friends. One of his favorite stops in town was one of the local pubs where he was nicknamed “Boxcar Bob” for his luck in shaking dice with his friends. Bob was also a lifelong fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Marcy in 1967. He is survived by Jeannine, his wife of 62 years, and his five children, Joan (Leo) Saarnio of Waunakee, Allen (Chris) Crahen of Waunakee, Sherri (Mike Roeder) of University Heights, Ohio; Patrick (Cathy) Crahen of Waunakee, and Becky (Rick) Kielley of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren (Elizabeth, Michelle, Jennifer, Catelyn, and Cameron), three great-grandchildren (Chloe, Easton, and Natalia), and two step-grandchildren (Amy and Jason). He is also survived by his sister Betty Krueger of Austin, Texas; his brother, Gary Crahen of Sun Prairie, Wis. as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family is grateful for the loving care he received from many caregivers especially Joanna, Kristen, and Dedra from Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Agrace HospiceCare (www.agrace.org/donate) or the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Service
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.