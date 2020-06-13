Crahen, Robert "Bob"


WAUNAKEE - Robert "Bob" Crahen, 87, died on Monday April 6, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery with full Military Honors.

