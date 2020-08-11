Cox, Jon D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Jon D. Cox, age 79, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Ironwood, to Thomas and Jenny Cox.

Jon served his country in the U.S. Airforce. He also retired as an Accountant from Goodyear. He was a lover of life, enjoying spending time with his grandchildren, boating on the Wisconsin River, and riding with the top down behind the wheel of his Mustang.

He is survived by his son, Thomas (Maria Juana); granddaughters, Alexis and Alyssa; grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Killian; niece, Dawn McCarroll-Hill; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lynn Ballweg; granddaughter, Jessica Killian; and siblings, Sharon, Bill and Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at THE ROCK SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE, 920 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the University of Wisconsin Children's Hospital.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Service Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com