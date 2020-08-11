You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cox, Jon D.

Cox, Jon D.

{{featured_button_text}}
Jon Cox

SUN PRAIRIE - Jon D. Cox, age 79, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Ironwood, to Thomas and Jenny Cox.

Jon served his country in the U.S. Airforce. He also retired as an Accountant from Goodyear. He was a lover of life, enjoying spending time with his grandchildren, boating on the Wisconsin River, and riding with the top down behind the wheel of his Mustang.

He is survived by his son, Thomas (Maria Juana); granddaughters, Alexis and Alyssa; grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Killian; niece, Dawn McCarroll-Hill; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lynn Ballweg; granddaughter, Jessica Killian; and siblings, Sharon, Bill and Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at THE ROCK SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE, 920 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the University of Wisconsin Children's Hospital.

+1 
Cox, Jon D.

Jon Cox

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

& Cremation Service

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics