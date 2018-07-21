MADISON / AKRON, Ohio—Hannah Christine Cox, age 35, passed away at her home on July 15, 2018. She was born in Madison on June 18, 1983, to Leo and Jenny Cox. Her brother, Austin Cox, brought her much joy and laughter. He was her hero and inspiration. One of her special aunts, who was like a second mother, Julie Thomsen, wrote this beautiful tribute to honor Hannah.
An angel comes in many forms. My angel tried to see the best in people. She was beat down and persevered like no other. She brought happiness and kindness to an unkind world. She illuminated our family. She was much better than this world and will always triumph with her spirit and bliss in the afterworld. She will be eternally beautiful and spirited as this earthly world cannot contain her. Fly, Hannah to eternal happiness where you belong.
Hannah was blessed with many wonderful family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Billow Funeral Homes & Crematory in Akron, OH. Per Hannah’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held in Madison. To share a memory, send a condolence, or light a candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.