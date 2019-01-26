TWO RIVERS - Elinor C. Cowhig, age 91, of Two Rivers, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 23, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care in Two Rivers. Elinor was born on Sept. 17, 1927, in Oak Park, Ill., daughter of the late Arthur and Lydia Schick Sr. She was a proud graduate of Miami University in Ohio.
Elinor loved doing needlework, especially embroidery occasionally entering pieces in area shows winning several awards. She grew up in Pontiac, Mich., and spent most of her adult life in Wisconsin.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Browning and her husband, Sebastien Regnier, and Carol Cross and her significant other, Mark Ziegler; two grandchildren, Bryan Cross (fiancee Magen Deblaey) and Leo Oliveira; one great-grandchild, Liam Cross; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lydia Schick Sr.; and one brother, Arthur Schick Jr.
Per Elinor's request, no services will be held. Cremation will take place at All-Care Cremation Center in Manitowoc.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Atrium Post Acute Care Center, Atrium Northland Lodge and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Elinor and her family during her final days.
