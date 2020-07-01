Cowan, Richard H.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

NEW GLARUS—Richard H. Cowan, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.