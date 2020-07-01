Cowan, Richard H.

NEW GLARUS—Richard H. Cowan, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.