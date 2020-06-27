Cowan, Richard H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW GLARUS - Richard H. Cowan, age 71, of New Glarus, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on June 18, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the son of Donald Cowan and Kathryn (Thorstad) Cowan. Richard graduated from LaFollette High School and UW-Platteville. He married Ellen Schwartz on December 18, 1994 in Madison.

Richard served on the Madison Police Department for over 30 years, retiring as Assistant Chief. In his retirement he enjoyed photography.

Richard is survived by his brother, Donald L. (Suzanne) Cowan Jr. of Oregon, Wis.; and Ellen's family, Marie (Steve) Wilke of Glendale, Wis., Stacie (Walter) Meyer of Madison, Wis., Theresa (Dean) Hodnett of Saint Paul, Minn., Patti (Ricky) Brinkmann of Winneconne, Wis., Claire (Barb Atkinson) Schwartz of Monticello, Wis., Mark (Ann) Schwartz of Watertown, Wis., Neal (Cindy) Schwartz and Alan P. Schwartz, both of Monroe, Wis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Jeanine Schwartz; father, Donald L. Cowan; and mother, Kathryn Cowan.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road., Fitchburg, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, July. 3, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, social distancing and face masks are required Burial will be private at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Green County Abuse Prevention Team, or Green Haven Family Advocates, both located at 1811 11th St., Monroe, WI 53566, or Shelter From the Storm, 1602 Blossom Lane, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002