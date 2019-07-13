MADISON—Joseph Thomas Cowan, age 79, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Nazareth Health and Rehab in Stoughton. He was born in Kentucky on September 5, 1939 the son of William and Rebecca Cowan.
Joseph was a truck driver for the City of Madison for many years. He enjoyed fishing and going to the movies, especially boxing movies. Joe was a fan of Muhammad Ali and watched him fight in Louisville, Ky. He was a history buff who enjoyed WWII movies and documentaries.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, Wis. 53716. Friends and guests may gather at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
An additional obituary with further information will run next Sunday.
INFORMED CHOICE FUNERAL & CREMATION ALTERNATIVES of Madison is assisting the family.