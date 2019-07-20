MADISON - Joseph Thomas Cowan, age 79, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Nazareth Health and Rehab in Stoughton. He was born in Campbellsville, Ky. on September 5, 1939 the son of William and Rebecca Cowan.
Joseph served in the US Army for two years as an Infantryman in Germany. He was a truck driver for the City of Madison for 24 years. Joseph enjoyed fishing and going to the movies, especially boxing movies. He was a fan of Muhammad Ali and watched him fight in Louisville, Ky. Joe was a history buff who enjoyed WWII movies and documentaries.
He is survived by a son, Todd; family members; and close personal friend, James Jacobus.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, Wis. 53716, with Pastor Brad Van Fossen officiating. Friends and guests may gather at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the Human Welfare Fund at Monona Methodist Church.
INFORMED CHOICE FUNERAL & CREMATION ALTERNATIVES of Madison is assisting the family, 608-249-6758.