MADISON - Joseph Thomas Cowan, age 79, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Nazareth Health and Rehab in Stoughton. He was born in Campbellsville, Ky. on September 5, 1939 the son of William and Rebecca Cowan.

Joseph served in the US Army for two years as an Infantryman in Germany. He was a truck driver for the City of Madison for 24 years. Joseph enjoyed fishing and going to the movies, especially boxing movies. He was a fan of Muhammad Ali and watched him fight in Louisville, Ky. Joe was a history buff who enjoyed WWII movies and documentaries.

He is survived by a son, Todd; family members; and close personal friend, James Jacobus.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, Wis. 53716, with Pastor Brad Van Fossen officiating. Friends and guests may gather at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the Human Welfare Fund at Monona Methodist Church.

INFORMED CHOICE FUNERAL & CREMATION ALTERNATIVES of Madison is assisting the family, 608-249-6758.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cowan, Joseph Thomas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.