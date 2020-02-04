Courchane, Gregory

MADISON - Gregory Michael Courchane, age 35, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He was born on Feb. 8, 1984, in Madison, the son of Michael Courchane and Patricia Ziemba. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 2002.

Gregory worked as a professional painter throughout the Madison Area and was a member of the local painter’s union. He enjoyed golfing, collecting DVDs and watching the Green Bay Packers. Gregory is survived by his parents; and brother, Steven (Sierra) Courchane. Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

