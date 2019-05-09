CUBA CITY - Harland H. "Harlie" Coulthard, age 71, of Cuba City, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque.
Survivors include Candi (Doug) Syvrud, Mount Horeb.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at CASEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church before the service. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.