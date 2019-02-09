Try 1 month for 99¢

MARSHALL / SUN PRAIRIE - Donald G. Couillard, age 71, passed away from cancer on Feb. 3, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jayne Couillard of 47 years; his daughter, Amy Couillard of Beloit; son, Scott Couillard of Sun Prairie; and daughter, Krista (Dan) O'Connor of Coon Rapids, Minn. He has two granddaughters, Anna Couillard and Danielle O'Connor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at ST. MARY OF THE NATIVITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 112 S. Beebe St. in Marshall. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

The family would like to thank the Red Team of Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Madison Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie  (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

the life of: Couillard, Donald G.
