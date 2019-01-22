MADISON - Robert "Bob" Cotter, age 69, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. He was born July 18, 1949, to parents, Roger and Shirley (Juers) Cotter. He was a 1967 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Bob married Donna Truax on Feb. 10, 1973, in Millburn, Ill.
He worked for 36 years as a copier repairman.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Chris (Heather) and Sean; grandchildren, Flynn, Keeli and Sullivan; sisters, Jean (Charles) Flunker and Ann Cotter; nephew, Richard Flunker; niece, Beth Luedtke.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at LORD OF LOVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 105 Paradise Circle, DeForest. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.