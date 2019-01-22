Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Robert "Bob" Cotter, age 69, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. He was born July 18, 1949, to parents, Roger and Shirley (Juers) Cotter. He was a 1967 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Bob married Donna Truax on Feb. 10, 1973, in Millburn, Ill.

He worked for 36 years as a copier repairman.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Chris (Heather) and Sean; grandchildren, Flynn, Keeli and Sullivan; sisters, Jean (Charles) Flunker and Ann Cotter; nephew, Richard Flunker; niece, Beth Luedtke.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at LORD OF LOVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 105 Paradise Circle, DeForest. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cotter, Robert "Bob"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.