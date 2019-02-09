Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Frederick Paul Cotter passed away Feb. 6, 2019, in the arms of his family. He was born to Lynne Margalit and Stuart Patrick Cotter. He was interred at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona. Freddie experienced adventure and travel in his brief time with us. He was and will be loved, forever.

Cotter, Frederick Paul
