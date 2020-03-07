Cota, Kurt W.

BOULDER JUNCTION - Kurt W. Cota, 83, of Boulder Junction passed away at Avanti Health and Rehabilitation Center in Minocqua on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Eagles Club, located at 2109 Bartillon Dr., Madison, Wis. 53704.

He was born in Wausau, Wis. on Jan. 5, 1937, to Roy and Eileen (McCrossen) Cota. He lived in Madison and worked for Ideal Manufacturing before retiring to Boulder Junction 20 years ago. He was a very accomplished accordion player.

He is survived by his wife Darla, four daughters; Julie (Tom) Schuster, Susan (David) O'Kane, Dawn (Kevin) Smith and Laura (Daniel) O'Kane, nine grandchildren; Brandon, Alex (Sarah) and Rachelle (Shannon) Dorr, Brian and Eric Oimoen, Leslie and Donna O'Kane, Amanda (Zach) Verhage and Craig (Aleah) Smith, four great grandchildren; Jayden and Ava Dorr and Vayda and Macklin Verhage. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Woodruff and Minocqua is serving the family. www.bolgerfuneral.com

