Cota, Kurt W.

BOULDER JUNCTION - Kurt W. Cota, 83, of Boulder Junction passed away at Avanti Health and Rehabilitation Center in Minocqua on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

He was bornin Wausau, Wis. on Jan. 5, 1937, to Roy and Eileen Cota. He lived in Madison and worked for Ideal Manufacturing before retiring to Boulder Junction 20 years ago. He was a very accomplished accordion player.

He is survived by his wife, Darla; four daughters, Julie (Tom) Schuster, Susan (David) O’Kane; Dawn (Kevin) Smith and Laura (Daniel) O’Kane; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Woodruff and Minocqua is serving the family.

