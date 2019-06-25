MADISON - Lois Louise Cosmides, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on June 22, 2019. She was born in Muscoda, Wis. on August 2, 1936, to Carl and Elizabeth Schoenbeck (Gies).
A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, Wis. 53705, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Muscoda Public Cemetery, Muscoda, Wis. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank Linda and Bob Phetteplace, Nancy Olson, Mike Alt, Lisa Larson, and dear family friends, Bonnie and Dan Prohaska, as well as the kind and wonderfully supportive staff at Agrace Hospice, Age at Home by Agrace, UW Health, US Bank, and Meriter Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lois’ name to Second Harvest Food Bank or Dane County Humane Society.
