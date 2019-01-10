REEDSBURG—Judith T. Corwith, age 86, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, with strength, dignity and grace, just as she lived her life. She was surrounded by her family.
Judith is survived by her children: Theresa Corwith of Janesville, Carla Corwith of Madison, Rhea Jo (Marc) Johnson of Middleton, Kay Morse (Dr. Keith Ness) of Monona, Michael (Jill) Corwith of Reedsburg, Dina (Christopher) Geier of Madison, Brooke Corwith of Reedsburg; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Clarence Walsh of Columbus, Patricia (Orin) Strand of Verona, Sandra Coyle of Rothschild, Barbara (Charles) Cady of Roscoe, Ill., Bart (Linda) Walsh of Independence, Mo., Barry (Sue) Walsh of Reedsburg; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Corwith, James Corwith, Joan Harris and Robert (Nancy) Dolan.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, Reedsburg with Father Sanctus Ibe and Deacon Tom Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Reedsburg. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with the rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Agrace HospiceCare of Dane County or the Reedsburg Food Pantry.
Special thanks go to Judy’s caregiving team, the entire staff of Agrace HospiceCare Dane County, Her end of life caregiver, Vicki Teigen; Dr. Deanna Benish; and oncology nurses, Maggie and Marcia.