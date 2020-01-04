Corry, Barbara Weston (Hayes)

MADISON - Barbara Weston (Hayes) Corry, age 83, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Born Feb. 16, 1936, in Madison, to David and Elsie (Weston) Hayes, Barbara was a lifelong Madisonian except for brief stays in Heidelberg, Germany and Chattanooga, Tenn. in the 1950's.

Barbara graduated with West High School's class of '54. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she studied piano and sang in the Women's Chorus. She was retired from her career as an editor for the UW Department of Sociology. Barbara loved working with words! She was always reading, and enjoyed traveling, strolling at farmers' markets, spending countless hours in her picture-framing workshop and, of course, completing crossword puzzles - always from the New York Times and always in ink. Red ink.

Barbara is survived by husband, Joseph J. Corry; daughter, Laura (Caddock) Burbaugh and sons, Andrew (Jennifer Stampe) Caddock and Christopher Caddock; step-daughters, Ellen Corry, Jennifer Corry, and Emily (Tim) Schwenker; sister, Patricia (Hayes) Alberti; and brothers, Richard (Trisha Crinkley) Hayes and Roger Hayes. She was preceded in death by former husband, DeWayne G. Caddock; parents, David and Elsie; and brother, Robert D. Hayes.