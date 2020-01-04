Corriveau, Philip Alfred

MADISON - Philip Alfred Corriveau- "Phil" passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 66. He was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Alfred and Gloria (Stockero) Corriveau. He leaves behind his love, Marsha (Marcy) Parker, and a great legacy to public radio and to human kindness, strength, goodness, positivity and courage.
Phil, a Wisconsin native, received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business/Arts Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a freshman in 1971, he discovered his passion for radio as a board operator working a summer job at Wisconsin Public Radio's flagship station, WHA. That summer job turned into an astonishing career. In 1980, when he was 28 years old, he was hired as the first general manager of what is now called "Capital Public Radio" in Sacramento, Calif., where he expanded the network from one to four stations. Phil spent 16 years in California before being named general manager of KUT-FM in Austin, Texas in 1996. With more than two decades of public radio leadership experience, Phil returned to Wisconsin in 2000, to be deputy director of the state's Educational Communications Board (ECB).
In 2004 he became director of Wisconsin Public Radio, his "dream job": a job that he aspired to and worked toward since that first summer job as a board operator at WHA. He served as director for six years, but his work was cut short by a stroke suffered during emergency heart surgery in November of 2008. In 2010 he officially stepped down from his role as director to become Director Emeritus.
Phil was a talented musician and composer, who established a state of the art recording studio in his home where he produced classical CD's for many artists.
Phil is survived by his brother, Michael Corriveau, of Dublin, Ohio; his sister-in-law Sarah Corriveau; his nephews Matthew and Mark Corriveau; his niece Anne Corriveau Berry; and his cousin Joy Monahan.
And Marcy, the love of his life, as Phil was the love of my life.
A Memorial will be held for Phil at the Pyle Center in the ATT Lounge, 702 Langdon Street in Madison, from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. The program will begin at 2 p.m..
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please consider Phil's wishes and make a donation to Wisconsin Public Radio in his name.
Requiesce in pace.
