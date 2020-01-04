Corriveau, Philip Alfred

MADISON - Philip Alfred Corriveau- "Phil" passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 66. He was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Alfred and Gloria (Stockero) Corriveau. He leaves behind his love, Marsha (Marcy) Parker, and a great legacy to public radio and to human kindness, strength, goodness, positivity and courage.

Phil, a Wisconsin native, received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business/Arts Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a freshman in 1971, he discovered his passion for radio as a board operator working a summer job at Wisconsin Public Radio's flagship station, WHA. That summer job turned into an astonishing career. In 1980, when he was 28 years old, he was hired as the first general manager of what is now called "Capital Public Radio" in Sacramento, Calif., where he expanded the network from one to four stations. Phil spent 16 years in California before being named general manager of KUT-FM in Austin, Texas in 1996. With more than two decades of public radio leadership experience, Phil returned to Wisconsin in 2000, to be deputy director of the state's Educational Communications Board (ECB).