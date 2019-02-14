STOUGHTON—John J. Cornell Sr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Milwaukee to the late Darrell and Helen (Surfus) Cornell. John was an active in his spiritual life, as he lived his for his Savior. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a medic from 1958 to 1962, and continued his service in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1963 to 1966. He married Karen Plaumann on Oct. 5, 1966.
He loved his family, relaxing outdoors in nature, and oved to dance. John was a man who gave his all, in everything he did. He was an accountant; and for a number years also provided care in various capacities to others. John retired from the State of Wisconsin.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; three children, John (Bonnie) Cornell, Jeffrey Cornell, Kari (Peter) Potkay; granddaughter, Ashley Cornell; five brothers, Thomas, Robert, Michael, Richard and Mark; he is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Jane, Darrell, James, William, Patrick and Terry Lee.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1708 W. 6th Ave., Brodhead, with the Rev. Charles Learman presiding. A luncheon will follow the service, and burial with Military Honors will be in Lutheran Cemetery South in Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral at the church on Saturday.
John’s family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their kind attention and compassion while he was in their care. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
