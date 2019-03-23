MIDDLETON - Nancy Y. Corey, age 91, passed away at Artisan Memory Care peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019. She was born on Feb. 27, 1927, the daughter of Howard and Marjorie Yerges, in Columbus, Ohio. She went to Grandview High School and graduated from Point Pleasant High School in West Virginia, where her father worked for the U.S. Navy. Then onto Ohio State University where she received a B.S. in Business in 1949. She was actively involved in the OSU community and proud to have belonged to Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Philip A. Corey in 1952, and raised two sons.
She was a lifelong member of and worked for First Community Church. She was actively involved in the community and was on the board of the Buckeye Boys Ranch.
She loved football at Ohio State, horses and dogs, traveling and tennis, and all things southwest. Her fondest memories of growing up were riding horses and spending time with friends and family in Ohio, Texas and Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip A. Corey; brother, Howard F. Yerges; and sister, Peggy Y. Fowler. She is survived by sons, Mark (Kristine) of Middleton, and Clark (Rose) of Palm Desert, Calif.; grandchildren, Khatijah, Erin, and Nathaniel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Artisan Memory Care in Middleton for being in her life and giving her such great care and love.
There will be a memorial service later this year in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare in her name. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.