MADISON—James George (Jim) Corcoran, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on July 25, 2019, on the feast of Saint James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2116 Hollister Ave. Madison, Wis. on Mondy, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be preceded by a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be sent to Agrace Hospice Care (www.agrace.org) and Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (www.alzwisc.org).
A full obituary had published in the Wednesday, July 31, 2019 edition.
