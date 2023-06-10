Corby J. Neef

Feb. 7, 1969 - May 25, 2023

PARDEEVILLE - Corby J. Neef, 54, of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 while camping. He was born February 7, 1969 in Pardeeville, the son of Judd and Linda (Wilde) Neef.

Corby attended Pardeeville Schools and graduated in 1987.

He was united in marriage to Marsha in 2017. Corby was employed with TDS for nearly 26 years, having initially started at the Enterprise Service Desk and then within various areas throughout operations, most recently with our TDS IT Client Solutions Team.

Corby enjoyed playing video games, camping, spending time at the pond with family and friends. He could always keep everyone's attention with his creative and animated stories. He enjoyed learning and doing woodworking projects with his dad.

Survivors include his wife Marsha; children: Shannon (Alex) Raab, Megan Miller (Dan), Gatelyn Neef (Aria) and Blue Neef (Anthony); father, Judd Neef (Claire Jerred); siblings: Kerry (Chris) Neef and Wendy (Greg) Andrews; uncle, Gale and aunt, Cheryl Neef; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Neef and beloved dog, Vexxor the Great.

Memorial services will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Tom Kries officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home and again from 11:00 AM until the time of service Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.