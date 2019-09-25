DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. - It is with great sadness the Copps family announces the passing of Michael W. Copps, age 80, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Daytona Beach Florida. He died due to complications of a stroke on June 17, 2019.
Mike was the CEO of the Copps Corporation from 1980 to 2001. Copps was one of Wisconsin’s leading food distribution and supermarket operators. During his tenure, Copps grew from 178 to 635 million in annual sales, with active employment from 1,900 to 6,500 employees. The Copps Corporation had 23 supermarkets, and was supplier to 47 independently owned and operated IGA supermarkets throughout Wisconsin and the Michigan Upper Peninsula.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at The Stevens Point Country Club from 12 - 3 p.m.
For complete obituary, refer to Stevens Point Journal.
