FENNIMORE - Jane E. Coppernoll, age 85 of Fennimore, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore. She was born Nov. 7, 1933, the daughter of Leonard "Doc" and Stella (Shaw) Doser. Jane graduated from Potosi High School in 1951. She furthered her education at UW-Platteville with a two year teaching degree and taught in various rural schools.
In 1968, Jane became employed with the Social Security Administration office in Lancaster as a claims representative, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, her flower gardens, and bird watching.
In retirement Jane traveled the United States and Europe. In 2013, Jane became a resident of the former Good Samaritan Society in Fennimore. She dearly loved her family and keeping up with their activities.
Surviving are her children, Thomas Darling, Julie (Todd) Udelhoven, Steven (Erin), and Michael (Shelly) Coppernoll; her grandchildren, Jebadiah (Jessica) and Crystal Darling, Stephanie (Matt Porter) Udelhoven, Jeremy (Chelsea) and Daniel Udelhoven, Rylee, Brynn, Brent and Greer Coppernoll; seven great-grandchildren; her beloved sister, Rita Brinkman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Cynthia Darling; a brother, Bernard (Ellie) Doser; and a sister, Margaret (Sam) Schleicher.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Weaver officiating, at MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster. Private family burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jane E. Coppernoll memorial fund has been established with proceeds being given to Alzheimer's research. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
We would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Society for their compassion shown to our mother. Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.