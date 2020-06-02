Copas, Reginald Robert (Bob)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON - Reginald Robert (Bob) Copas passed away on May 31, 2020 at Attic Angels. He was born on March 9, 1931 in Wauzeka to Louis and Irma (Kuchenbecker) Copas. He graduated from Wauzeka High School in 1949. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.

Bob married Lucille Pomerening on June 5, 1954. They spent almost 66 years together and they were always together whether it was shopping or playing golf at Blackhawk Country Club where they were members for over 50 years. He worked 35 years for Federal Civil Service at Truax Field and was a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille, two nieces, Jeanne Jordan (Washington, D.C.) and Joan Ostrowsky (Sun Prarie) and Lucille's niece and nephew, Karen (Duane) Harvey (Janesville) and Peter (Maggie) Pomerening (Wauzeka). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna (Richard) Jordan.

There will be no service. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. Cress Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge. Memorials may be made to Blackhawk Country Club or the charity of your choice.

