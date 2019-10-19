ST. PAUL, MINN—Hanna Cooper passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Hanna Neale Cooper in her own words:
Hanna Cooper has passed on, has kicked the bucket, has ceased to be. Born in Northfield, Minn. on June 7, 1967 (the best birthdate), to Texans, she spent her formative years as a domestic nomad, finding her true home in St. Paul, Minn. after graduating from Macalester College and the University of North Carolina.
Her career as a public health professional included coordinating a workgroup that created perhaps one of the worst pieces of health communication ever. Despite this, her work as a executive, leadership and team coach supported the professional development of many nonprofit and government leaders and teams.
Being active outdoors in nature, expressing her creative side through writing and art, and being with the people she loved the most, were her greatest joys. She’ll be remembered for her laugh, her smile, her bright wit, her generosity of spirit, and her desire to serve and be of service. And for making a pretty decent fruit pie.
She is quite annoyed that cancer handed her an early exit ticket from this party called life, but clearly she is not in charge, much to her chagrin. She is especially irritated that she will miss out on future fun times with her husband, Tom Moberg and children, William and Emilia Moberg, and her many loving friends.
She hopes to be reincarnated as a colorful soaring bird or tropical fish, so keep your eyes peeled for her there.
She and the family are very grateful for the incredible support and outpouring of care and love for their family from the various communities in their lives. Memorials preferred to the children’s college fund or to the social justice initiative of the donor’s choice.
Hanna was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Lightfoot Cooper. She is survived by her husband, Tom Moberg; children, William and Emilia Moberg; father, John Cooper; stepmother, Juli Cooper; father-in-law, Thomas Moberg; mother-in-law, Mary Moberg; brother-in-law, Nathan Moberg; sister, Elena Cooper; and brother-in-law, Jason Latin.
Services will be held Oct. 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, at 901 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota. Lunch to follow.