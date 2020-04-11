Cooper, Dennis J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON - Dennis J. Cooper, CPA, age 77 passed away April 7, 2020, after a long illness. His motto was always “Smile, you have nothing to lose.”

Dennis was born May 17, 1942, the son of the late Alderman Leo J. and Emma (Kennedy) Cooper, Jr. On Nov. 25, 1967 he married the love of his life, Janis (Bresock) Cooper at St. James Catholic Church in Madison.

Dennis graduated from Edgewood High School in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater in 1970. Dennis participated in the Army ROTC program and served six years in the U. S. Army Reserves with the 44th General Hospital unit in Madison. He received his honorable discharge as a staff Sergeant in 1967.

Dennis retired from WPS Insurance, after 25 years of service, as the Vice President of Corporate Audit Services. Prior professional employment included five years at American Family Insurance as Internal Audit Manager and eight years as a CPA for Houghton, Taplick & Co, CPAS. In addition to being a CPA, Dennis was a Certified Internal Auditor, and a Certified Fraud Examiner. He was the first President of the Madison Chapter of the International Institute of Internal Auditors and a founding member of the Society of Information Systems Auditors of Wisconsin (SISAW).