CASSVILLE—Danny L. “Dan” Cooper, age 70, of Cassville, died on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at UW Hospitals in Madison. He was born on Nov. 9, 1947, in Cassville, the son of Keith Adrian and Marion Cooper. He graduated from Cassville High School in 1965. On Oct. 6, 1965, Dan was united in marriage to Catherine M. Rauch.
After their marriage, the couple moved to Harvard, Ill., where Dan was employed as a machinist. In 1978, they returned to Cassville. He was briefly employed at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works. For over thirty years, Dan had been employed with the Cassville School District as a custodian and grounds keeper He served for over thirty years on the Cassville Volunteer Fire Department, was a part-time deputy for the Village of Cassville, and in retirement, drove school bus. Dan enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He dearly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim (Dale) Feiner; a son, Shawn Cooper; granddaughter, Nicole Feiner; his companion, Linda Reed; siblings, Carol (Greg) Schramm, Pete (Debbie) Glassmaker, Tim (Kim) Glassmaker, Kathy (Dan) Rice, Cindy (Tim) Ackerman; his sisters-in-law, Carol and Corrine Rauch; other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents; Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine in 2001; and a son, Steven in infancy.
Funeral and Fireman’s services will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, in Cassville, with the Reverend Pamela Strakeljahn officiating. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, in Cassville. Friends may also call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Dan L. Cooper Memorial Fund has been established. For online condolences please visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.