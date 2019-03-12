MIDDLETON - Steven R. Coons, age 63, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 2, 1955, in Elmhurst, Ill., the son of Richard and Barbara (Hirt) Coons. Steven was united in marriage to Marjorie Joosse Sept. 12, 1992. Steve received an undergraduate degree from DePauw University where he majored in economics, and minored in religious studies. He later received his Masters Degree from Ohio University in Economics.
Steve grew up in Glen Ellyn, Ill. He moved to Madison in 1980, and worked for the WI Department of Transportation for over 30 years as a planner, supervisor and planning chief. He met his wife Margie on a blind date in 1991. They were married in 1992 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Steve was an active member of the church where he served as deacon, elder and adult education committee chair. He was active with the Guatemala Mission Team, having travelled on three mission trips.
For 10 years, Steve, Margie and Lauren together coordinated, prepared and served bimonthly meals for the Grace Episcopal homeless shelter. He was a member of the Covenant Circle of Support through Madison Urban Ministry, providing counselling and support to returning prisoners.
Steve was diagnosed with kidney failure at age 22, and was on dialysis for 20 years. He received a kidney transplant in 1997, that allowed him to lead a more normal active life for 18 years, and allowed him to travel abroad, including travel to China to adopt their daughter Lauren. Steve was an avid tennis player, music lover, gardener, car enthusiast, and lifelong Chicago sports fan.
Steve was a compassionate, selfless, and resilient person, who faced the challenges of life with strength, kindness, optimism, and grace. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Steven is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Lauren; sister, Nancy (Kent) Pearson; brother, James (Margaret) Coons; nieces, Sally, Katie, Hannah, and Amy; nephew, Charlie; and uncle, Ronald Coons. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Laverne Joosse; and brothers-in-law, Dennis, Ken and Fred. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middleton EMS, Middleton Outreach Ministry, or Porchlight Inc. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.