MIDDLETON - Guerdon Joseph Coombs, 87, of Middleton, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Guerdon Coombs was born on April 16, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the only child of Eugene and Beth (Gardner) Coombs. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1950, and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1954 with a B.S. in engineering. Deciding he was better suited to working with people than with objects, Guerdon switched his focus to medicine. In 1958, he was awarded an MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York.
While at Rochester, Guerdon met a nursing student, Jan Gregoire, on a blind date. They married and moved to the west coast where they started a family of three children. Guerdon completed his residency in internal medicine in Los Angeles, followed by an endocrinology fellowship in Seattle. Jan and Guerdon moved to Wisconsin in 1963. He was drawn by the wildlife of his native state, and the opportunity to practice medicine at the highly regarded Marshfield Clinic.
In 1963, Guerdon was the 58th doctor to join the Clinic staff. When he retired 29 years later, the Marshfield Clinic had more than 400 physicians serving much of central and northern Wisconsin. In addition to treating patients with endocrine disorders, he managed the dialysis unit before kidney specialists were hired, and was involved in the Clinic’s use of its first computers.
Guerdon had a pragmatic, analytical frame of mind, and limitless curiosity. When not puzzling over how best to help his patients, he explored the natural world. Lifelong pastimes included fly-fishing, hunting, camping, paddling, sailing, bicycling and skiing. He enjoyed the thrill of alpine skiing as well as the quiet of cross-country. He was an early convert to telemark skiing, going down hills on wooden XC skis to which he affixed steel edges.
Guerdon’s efforts to help patients control their weight fueled an interest in fitness. He began jogging in his 40s and ran his first marathon at age 50. He bicycled to work, and cycled long-distance bike rides into his 80s. His patients’ battles against diabetes also led Guerdon to experiment with cooking. Other indoor endeavors included wine and beer-making, and playing folk music on guitar and banjo.
After retiring from medicine in 1992, Guerdon and Jan moved to Middleton, where they helped found “Friends of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy,” working to restore native prairie and oak savanna.
Guerdon was predeceased by his parents and dear maternal aunt, Caryl Voegeli. Survivors include his loving wife, Jan; daughter, Lisa of Chambersburg, PA.; son, Seth (Nina) of Chittenden, VT; granddaughters, Brenna and Madison Coombs; grandson, Zachary (Shelley) Coombs; great-grandchildren, Owen and Isabelle; his aunt Caryl’s husband, Clifford Voegeli of Madison, and lifelong friend, Ted Gunkel of Middleton.
Guerdon participated in Alzheimer’s research in hopes of aiding future generations. In accordance with his wishes, no memorial will be held. Donations in Guerdon’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy.
