MCFARLAND - Sarah Lee Cooley, age 14, was called home by our lord on Dec. 20, 2018. She was born on March 8, 2004, to Sam and Marcia Cooley.
Sarah was a sweet and considerate young lady. Sarah left an unforgettable impression on everyone that came into her life. She enjoyed playing soccer and just being outside. She was very loyal and involved with her community. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Sarah was a breath of fresh air.
Sarah will forever be remembered by her parents, Sam and Marcia Cooley; her paternal great-grandmother, June Richter; her grandmother and grandfather, Michael (Carol) Cooley; uncle, Ben Cooley; aunt and uncle, Betsy (Jake) Verbeten; her maternal great-grandmother, Lois Zielke; grandmother, Connie Ackerson; her grandfather, Donald (Shari) Lee; uncle, Eric Lee; uncle, Chris Lee (Teresa); cousins, Kerstin Lee, Gage Lee, Theodore Lee, Jeremiah Lee, Addison and Alexis Verbeten. Sarah was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bud Ackerson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday. Dec. 29, 2018, at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, with the Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler officiating. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service starts on Saturday at the church. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.