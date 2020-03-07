Cooley, Michael W.

MCFARLAND - Michael W. Cooley, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was born in Madison on June 14, 1953, the son of Bill and Mary Lou Cooley. Mike graduated from Madison East High School in 1971. He graduated from MATC in 1973 with an Associate’s degree in Architectural Technology.

On Aug. 18, 1973, Mike married Carol Richter. Together they enjoyed spending time playing cards, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. They were both active in the community, especially with the Jaycees and Jaycettes. Mike worked for Klein-Dickert Glass Company for 29 years before starting his own business, C & K Glass. He was an avid Wis. sports fan, cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Mike was an ardent supporter of McFarland Youth Hockey, McFarland Hockey Boosters and was proud to play a part in bringing the McFarland Ice Arena to McFarland.

Mike’s family was very important to him and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol; three children, Sam (Marcia), Ben (Amy Gunderson) and Betsy (Jake) Verbeten; granddaughters, Addison and Alexis Verbeten; and sisters, Lynell (Mark) Lange and Valerie (Chuck) Jones, and also cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends.