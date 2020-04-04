Cooley, Eugene (Gene) Charles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WOODMAN - Eugene (Gene) Charles Cooley, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, March 30th, 2020, two days after celebrating his 96th birthday.

Gene was born March 28th, 1924, in Wyalusing Township, to Roxa O. (Clark) and Elgie C. Cooley. The youngest of six children on the family farm, he attended a one-room school in Brodtville, which required walking 2 ½ miles each way. He graduated from Bagley High School, where he was active in baseball and basketball, in 1942. He continued playing in summer leagues into his fifties.

In the summer of 1943, Gene was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he proudly served until 1946, in the South Pacific including the occupation forces in Japan. Gene was a charter member of the Bagley American Legion Post 482, and a member of the Gilbertson-Pitzer-Radley VFW Post 10393 in Boscobel, serving actively as a Lifetime Member of both Posts. Gene could still recite his serial number from memory until the day he passed away.