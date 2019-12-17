Cooke, Thea Kittleson

MADISON / OREGON - Thea Kittleson Cooke, born Oct. 29, 1928, in Madison, died Dec. 13, 2019, at Oregon Manor, Oregon, Wis. Daughter of Arthur Isaac Kittleson and Magda Tonette Nelson Kittleson; the fourth of nine children. Thea enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served as a Sargent in the 18th Weather Squadron in Germany. She married Lane Cooke Sr in 1953 and raised her step-son, Lane Cooke, Jr., and their daughter, Martha Gryder. Her greatest joys, in recent years, included participating in the Badger Honor flight in October 2015 and spending time with her great-granddaughters. A family memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020. Special thanks to Oregon Manor staff and Agrace Hospice care.