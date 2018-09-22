MADISON - Mona E. Cook, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1929, in Platteville, the daughter of Irvin and Blanche (McClain) Brown. She was a 1948 graduate of Cobb High School. On June 21, 1948, Mona was united in marriage to Russell Cook. They lived in Cobb for 22 years and together owned and operated "Cookies Bar."
In 1974, they moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where Mona was a waitress at the Golden Gate Casino. After living in Las Vegas for 10 years they returned to Wisconsin and made their home in Madison, where they had lived since 1984. Mona enjoyed going to the casino and playing Euchre and Cribbage.
She will be missed by her family and friends including her daughters, Debbie Wallace and Susan Pratt, both of Madison; sister, Beverly Dunbar of Platteville; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved kitty, Smokey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Cook on Feb. 16, 2002; parents; brothers, Irvin "Bucky" Brown and Laurel Brown; and sister, Diana Jongebloed.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mona's name to Agrace HospiceCare. We would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for all they did to help us keep Mother at home in her final days. A special thank you to the Magenta Team. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.