SAUK CITY / WITWEN - Merna Sarah Cook, age 102, passed away on April 30, 2019, at HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Jan. 11, 1917, in Vernon County to Frank and Sarah (Lepley) Burt. Merna grew up on the family farm with her parents, three brothers and three sisters. She attended West Lima Grade School and High School graduating in 1935. Then she attended Teacher Training School in Viroqua.
Merna married Melbourne "Sam" Cook, the love of her life, on July 3, 1936, in Rockford, Ill. They were married nearly 73 years.
Merna is survived by her four children, C. Monte (Patty) Cook, North Freedom; Roberta Becker, Prairie du Sac; Bonnie (Charles) Buell, Middleton; and Sidney (Lisa) Cook, Prairie du Sac; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her surviving sister, Catherine Reed of Altoona. In addition to her parents, Merna was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Beulah Parker and Martha Spangler; brothers, Durward Burt, Lester Burt, Floyd Burt; and grandson, Benjamin Becker.
Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. The service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Leland, E7519 County Road C. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.