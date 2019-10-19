DALLAS, TEXAS/OREGON, WIS. - Dakota (Cody) Cook, age 25, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Oregon, Wis., suddenly passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, due to an unforeseen arteriovenous malformation, which caused a brain hemorrhage. He was the son of Gary and Colet (Markham) Cook of Oregon. Please see his full obituary and Oct. 26, 2019, service details at ariacremation.com.

