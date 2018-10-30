RICHLAND CENTER—Bette Mae Cook died on Oct. 28, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center, following a struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease, at the age of 92.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a memorial service. Burial at the Richland Center cemetery will follow the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for a future memorial to a charitable cause will be appreciated. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.