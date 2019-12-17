Cook, Bernadine C.

MONTFORT - Bernadine C. Cook, age 93, of Montfort, Wis. passed away, with her family by her side, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dodgeville. She was born on March 7, 1926, in Clifton Township, Grant County, Wis., the daughter of John and Julia (Winters) Straka. Bernadine was united in marriage to Roscoe Cook on May 11, 1948, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort.

Bernadine is survived by her five children, Greg (Beth) Cook of Avoca, Linda (Al) Lorenz of Madison, Rita (John) Rice of Cottage Grove, Brenda (Rich) Williams of Rewey, and Gerard Cook of Montfor;, as well as 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Straka; husband, Roscoe; daughter, Patricia; and her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Berg; infant brother, Bernard; and brothers, Leo and Robert “Bob” Straka.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort and also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com