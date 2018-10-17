STOUGHTON—Anita K. Cook, age 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. She was born March 28, 1943, in Stoughton to Clarence and Dorothy (Slinde) Swingen. Anita graduated from Stoughton High School and Swedish American School of Nursing. After nursing for many years she became a real estate agent.
Anita is survived by her son, Brian Cook (special friend Kelly); and granddaughter, Carly; sister, Gail McIntosh; brothers, David Swingen (Kelly) and Greg Swingen (Karen). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Anita was preceded in death by her parents; two nephews; many uncles and aunts from the Swingen and Slinde families.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.