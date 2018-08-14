MADISON - Jerry Richard Conwell, an exceptional dad and a survivor through his 77 years, went to be with his Creator on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. He loved his son, Brent, more than could ever be spoken. They were fishing buddies and will always be remembered for the fish they tried to catch. Jerry's granddaughters, Emily and Addison, extended his life for several years with their weekly love and comfort. Their mom, Lisa, is to be thanked for always watching to see that Jerry was safe, and this practice carried over to the two girls. Lisa has been a great support to us during these hard times.
Jerry will be missed by his wife, Lynn, who has been by his side for almost 52 years. Jerry is survived by his sisters, Carol Ognebene and Virginia Ludden; and his brother, Allen, all of California.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital who have cared for Jerry over the years and made his last days peaceful.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at ST THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. There will be a half hour for the family to greet people as they enter the Church. After the service, there will be a short Military tribute outside, because Jerry was in the U.S. Coastal Guard Reserves. This will be followed by a luncheon where there will be a chance to say a few words.
In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Out of Darkness there comes a great Light;
Sometimes Dim but often Bright.
Follow it Jerry, around the bend,
Your New Life now will never end. -Lynn