HARTFORD—Joseph Allen Constantineau, age 56, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Joseph was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Hartford, to Kenneth R. and Grace (nee Blackhall) Constantineau. Joseph received a degree as paralegal from Edgewood College and worked many years at the law firm of Lawton & Cates.
Joseph enjoyed fishing, camping and being in the outdoors. He was an avid Packers fan, had a great passion for music and loved spending time with is friends.
Joseph is survived by his best friend and “brother” of 40 years, Mike Tennessen of Mayville; the Tennessen Family; siblings, James Constantineau, Rita (Greg) Matzdorf, and Patti Bauman; and nephews and nieces, James Constantineau, Leonard Peirce, Robin Rauch, Brenda Kluge, Kenneth Bruckner, and Tammy Kaye. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Constantineau and Grace Vjagrt.
A Memorial Service for Joseph will be held at SHIMON FUNERAL HOME, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Immediately following services, Joseph’s inurnment will be held at St. Kilian Catholic Church Cemetery, Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions toward funeral expenses are appreciated.
