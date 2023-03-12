Feb. 2, 1931—March 10, 2023

STOUGHTON—Constance Mae “Connie” (Wheaton) Fellows, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Azura Memory Care. Connie suffered a stroke in December 2016, which was critical in her quality of life. She had another stroke on Feb. 2, 2023 (her 92nd birthday) and was basically “the final straw.”

Connie was born on Feb. 2, 1931, in Augusta, Wis., the daughter of Carroll and Theodora (Uren) Wheaton. She lived seven miles out of Fairchild, Wis., in a log cabin her dad built, where he worked for the Conservation Department. She went to school through the 6th grade after which the family moved to Superior, Wis., where she completed junior high school, and later graduated from Stoughton High School in 1948.

Connie went to work at Cuna Credit Union in Madison, and married Curtis Fellows in 1952. They moved to Evansville, where she worked as a dental assistant for five years. She attended Blackhawk Tech in 1972, while working as a nursing assistant at the Rock County Healthcare Center in Janesville, where she worked for 25 years until retiring in 1997. In her free time, Connie enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, watching ball games, dancing, going to garage sales, and she loved to cook and bake.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Kay (Larry) Neuenschwander; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Wheaton; step-grand and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Hudson Wheaton and Theodora Lorraine Wheaton; brother, Dr. Robert Wheaton; nephew, David Wheaton; and by her little dog “Pooka.”

A graveside service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Special thanks to the caregivers at Azura and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care and support of Connie. Flowers are welcome, but the family suggests donations be made to the Dane County Humane Society.

“God saw her getting tired; So he put his arms around her and whispered, “Come with me.” With tearful heart I watched her fade away. Although I loved her dearly, I could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating. God broke my heart to prove to me, He only takes the best.”

Love you and miss you, my mother, my friend.—Susan

