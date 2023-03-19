July 7, 1945—March 13, 2023

MADISON—Constance M. “Connie” Nelson, age 77, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at her home in Madison. Connie was born on July 7, 1945, the daughter of Virginia and Norman Stowers. She passed away on March 13, 2023, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Connie lived up to her fiery red hair and Scottish roots by blazing through life as the center of attention and the life of the party. She had a 40 plus years long career in banking which allowed her to make many friends along the way. She loved gardening, her birds, being a grandma and cooking for friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 44 years, James Nelson; children: Andrea Elert-Buckwalter (Ed), Bryan Nelson (Lisa); grandchildren: Stephen Koeppel (Briana), Michael Koeppel (Abrah), Austin Knight-Bernards (Rachel), and Analise Nelson; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Stowers (Cathy); sister-in-law, Diane Nelson; brothers-in-law: Gary Nelson and Dennis Nelson (Carla); as well as special friend of 50 years, Bonnie Mueller and many other family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; favorite aunt, May Avers; brother, Terrance Davis; brothers-in-law: Richard Nelson, Donald Nelson; and sisters-in-law: Kathy Lumila and Judi Nelson.

A special thank you to Madison Fire Deptmant, Agrace Hospice, Dr. Virginia McKenna and all our special helpers.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 12:00—4:00 p.m. at Village Park in Waunakee, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice Center or UW Carbone Cancer Center.

