Connors, William James "Bill"

MADISON—William James “Bill” Connors, 81, died Monday, March 30, at Agrace Hospice Center after a recurrence of cancer.

Born in 1938, Bill was raised in working-class neighborhoods of Madison like the Greenbush by his parents, James and Elenora (Freiling) Connors. He attended St. Raphael’s school through 8th grade and played youth baseball and Pop Warner football. He attended Madison Central High School, from which he graduated in 1956. He was a varsity athlete in football and track and field.

Bill earned a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Delaware. He was proud to have served as a research assistant to Nobel Prize laureate Har Gobind Khorana. He earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Washington. Bill met Carol Nachtwey while he was working in Madison and she was a senior at the UW-Madison. They married in 1962 and started a family. He was particularly proud of the house on Quinn Circle that he designed and built for his family.

