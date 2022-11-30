Dec. 16, 1946 – Nov. 24, 2022

ARENA — Connie M. (Ostermeyer) Engsberg-Denruiter, age 75, of Arena, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, following a brief stay and insisting that Thanksgiving go on without her. She was born on Dec. 16, 1946, in Spring Green, Wis., to Fred and Freda Ostermeyer.

She married her soulmate, Terry Denruiter, on Feb. 15, 1991, in Middleton, Wis. She graduated from Middleton High School, was a licensed cosmetologist, and received an associate degree in finance. She worked as an accountant until her retirement in 2012.

Connie’s most cherished role in life was being mom and grandma. She kept her family first and was always there to help. She was an accomplished gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor. Making jams, canning, baking homemade pies, cookies and breads, most of which she’d share with others. Connie loved to ride horses and 23 years ago she and Terry fulfilled their dream by purchasing and restoring an old farmhouse with plenty of land for their horses. Although horseback riding got her in trouble a couple times, it was one of her loves, as was quilting which brought her joy and relaxation. She gifted many with quilts that will be treasured.

Survived by her loving family: husband, Terry Denruiter; children, Terri (Scott) Ziegler, Shelly (Nick) Petrykowski and EJ (Kelly) Engsberg; grandchildren, Brett Petrykowski, Zora and Seva Ziegler, and Rose Engsberg; sister, Rita (Bill) Meier; brother, Larry (Vernie) Ostermeyer; Terry’s family: Jerry (Donna) Denruiter, Dan (Karen) Denruiter, Phil Denruiter, Tracy Hook, Rita (Phil) Krause, Mike (Angela) Denruiter and numerous members of her loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandee Ostermeyer; mother-in-law, Fran Denruiter; sister-in-law, Lisa Denruiter; and her first husband, Jim Engsberg.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761