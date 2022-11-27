Dec. 16, 1946—Nov. 24, 2022
ARENA—Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter, age 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a time of sharing to follow. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
